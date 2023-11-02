Gajah ceroboh kampung, 100 penduduk Orang Asli bermalam tepi sungai

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Masuk kampung Orang Asli perlu ‘lampu hijau’ JKOAGUA MUSANG: Semua pihak termasuk pertubuhan bukan kerajaan (NGO) perlu mendapat kebenaran daripada Jabatan Kemajuan Orang Asli (Jakoa) sebelum menghantar bantuan atau mengadakan program di perkampungan Orang Asli yang terjejas ketika musim tengkujuh.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Camerons MP to lodge reports on shoddy roadworks affecting Orang Asli communitiesKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Pos Bihai Orang Asli fearful of tiger's presence after pet dog's carcass foundMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Koperasi Lata Kinjang tingkat ekonomi Orang AsliTAPAH: Pembangunan semula Taman Eko-Rimba Lata Kinjang bagaikan memberi nafas baharu buat penduduk sekitar khususnya Orang Asli yang terkesan akibat pandemik Covid-19.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ada NGO dibayar cetus isu tanah Orang Asli“Daripada perbincangan ‘dari hati ke hati’ itu, barulah terbongkar banyak kisah rahsia kenapa mereka aktif bising marah Jakoa dan hasut Orang...

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Jakoa accuses Orang Asli NGOs of 'being paid' to raise land issuesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Some indigenous non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were paid by outsiders to intentionally raise land rights issues related to the community, Orang Asli...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕