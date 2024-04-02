GAC GS3 Emzoom Begins Local Assembly in Malaysia

The GAC GS3 Emzoom, a compact SUV, has begun local assembly in Malaysia at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. This achievement was realized in just 13 months, which is considered a notable achievement in the industry.

The successful collaboration between WTCA and GAC demonstrates their technical integration capabilities and commitment to delivering manufacturing excellence.

