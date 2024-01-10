GAC and WTCA Announce RM60 Million CKD Programme

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and WTC Automotif (WTCA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings (a Tan Chong Group company) today announced a CKD local assembly programme worth over RM60 million. This is GAC’s first CKD programme not just in ASEAN, but in the world.The GAC CKD project will see WTCA invest over RM60 million, which will go to the manufacturing of “the brand new GAC Motor GS3 model” and setting up a nationwide presence for the brand.

Part of the total sum will be used for model-specific investments such as tools and upgrades toAccording to Warisan TC CEO Tan Keng Meng, CKD production is scheduled to begin in April 2024, with sales starting in mid-2024. This is GAC’s first ever CKD project in the world.The Guangzhou-based brand is bullish on our market, with GAC Group VP and GAC International chairman Yu Jun saying that “we will be expecting that with three to five years development, the production and sales will reach 50,000 units





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Santan Launches 'The Next Big Thing' Initiative to Promote Local BrandsSantan, a renowned airline service brand, has launched 'The Next Big Thing' initiative to promote local brands and Malaysian products among AirAsia and AirAsia X passengers.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

81.9% of Bumiputera Students Secure Spots in Local Universities for 2022 IntakeMCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reveals the admission rates of Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera students in local universities for the 2022 intake.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Implementation of 10% Sales Tax on Low-Value Goods Sold Online to Boost Local BusinessesThe implementation of a 10% sales tax on low-value goods (LVG) costing RM500 and below sold online is expected to allow local businesses to market their products of the same quality at an even selling price, thus boosting consumer demand. The tax which is set to commence on Jan 1, 2024, aims to stabilise prices between imported and local goods, says analyst.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Local Content Creator Impresses with AccentsArieff Yong, a local content creator, is famous for his impressions of people with different accents. He keeps his followers entertained with videos of him speaking in British, French, Chinese, and other accents.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

APU Teams Excel in ASEAN Battle of Hackers 2023Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) teams secured the championship & 2nd runner-up positions in the local category of the ASEAN Battle of Hackers (ABOH) 2023. The event highlighted resilience, innovation, and collaboration within the regional cybersecurity community.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Bursa Malaysia ends higher for fourth consecutive dayThe local market’s positive outlook is driven by appealing valuations, an upswing in investor confidence, and strong foreign buying, says analyst.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »