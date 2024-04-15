G7 Leaders Condemn Iran's Attack on Israel

ROME, April 15 — Leaders of the G7 nations condemned Iran ’s attack on Israel and said yesterday they would work to try to prevent an “uncontrollable regional escalation” in the Middle East .

“With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided,” a statement issued by Italy said. President Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran if Israel decides to retaliate.

G7 Iran Israel Attack Middle East Escalation Diplomacy Restraint

