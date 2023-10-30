G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese seafood

China labelled the G7’s move as ‘economic coercion’ and urged against double standards, urging fair global trade standards. (AP pic)

The G7 trade ministers, in a statement after a weekend meeting on Osaka, did not mention China but they also denounced what they consider its rising economic coercion through trade. China slapped a blanket suspension of Japanese fish imports two months ago when Japan started the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima plant into the Pacific. While Japan and the US have called the curbs unfair, Russia announced a similar restriction earlier this month.

“The G7 members undermine the level playing field and disrupt the security and stability of global production and supply chains,” China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement late on Sunday. China, the world’s top graphite producer, this month announced export curbs on the key material, used in electric vehicle batteries, in another bid to control critical mineral supply in response to challenges over its global manufacturing dominance. headtopics.com

The ministers reaffirmed their concerns on “a wide and evolving range of non-market policies” that include “pervasive, opaque and trade-distortive industrial subsidies” and forced technology transfer, the statement said.

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese foodThe G7 did not mention China but they denounced its rising ‘economic coercion’ through trade. Read more ⮕

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaTOKYO, Oct 29 — The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called today for the “immediate repeal” of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China’s... Read more ⮕

Dive Deeper Into Japanese Culture With These 10 Traditional ExperiencesEvery year, Japan receives millions of tourists from around the globe and that number has continued to increase. It’s hardly surprising seeing as how Japan Read more ⮕

G7 urges immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaTOKYO, Oct 29 — The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called today for the “immediate repeal” of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China’s... Read more ⮕

Grilled beefy goodness at Asumo Yakiniku, Subang JayaFor a delightful feast to satisfy your carnivorous cravings, head on over to this Japanese establishment in SS15. Wagyu waiting for?! Read more ⮕

ASRock DeskMic B760 Mini PC with support up to Intel i9-13900 launched in China for 1489 yuan ($203)ASRock launched the DeskMini B760 mini PC overseas for 34,980 Japanese yen. In China, the DeskMic variant, made with Jiangsu Topfeel, is priced at 1,489 yuan ($203). Read more ⮕