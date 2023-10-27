Funds diversification expected on Bursa today

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower today due to the absence of fresh leads as the return of foreign funds seems to be drying up amid the downbeat Wall Street performance overnight, said a dealer.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said that the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.76% while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.76% despite the US 10-year yield easing to 4.849%.

“Nonetheless, we believe funds diversification to be ongoing on the local bourse and we envisage the emerging markets to benefit going forward,” he told Bernama. For today, Thong expects the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) index to trend within the 1,435 to 1,445 range.The benchmark index opened 0.11 of-a-point better at 1,440.71. headtopics.com

Likewise, on the broader market, decliners beat gainers 140 to 103, while 204 counters were unchanged, 1,945 untraded and 24 suspended.Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were unchanged at RM9.00 and RM7.20, respectively, Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional shed 1 sen to RM4.16 and RM9.88 respectively, while CIMB lost 3 sen to RM5.65.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Leform rose 0.5 sen each to 6.5 sen and 25 sen respectively, Tanco and Meta Bright were flat at 57.5 sen and 26 sen respectively, and MMAG added 1 sen to 11 sen. On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 9.04 points to 10,622.66, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 8.1 points to 10,296.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 2.44 points to 10,840.98. headtopics.com

The FBM 70 Index was 20.01 points weaker at 14,002.66 and the FBM ACE Index slipped 12.21 points to 5,037.38. Sector-wise, the industrial products and services index was 0.01 of-a-point lower at 171.85, the financial services index fell 24.28 points to 16,218.51 and the energy index fell 2.43 points to 868.23.Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Chow-Guan Eng’s ‘strained’ relations may dent DAP, PH’s reputations, says analystFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

GST reimplementation could reduce Malaysian car prices, says analyst – but is that really the case?Here’s an interesting take on a possible return of the goods and services tax (GST) – a recent report by Berita Harian suggests that it could reduce car prices by between one and six per … Read more ⮕

Penang DAP’s leadership spat shameful, says analystAzmi Hassan says the party should focus on securing more economic benefits for its people. Read more ⮕

Buying opportunities may emerge in construction stocks, says analystSentiment on local bourse to remain cautious amid heightening volatility mainly from the US. Read more ⮕

Bursa Malaysia ends mixed due to downtrend in global equity marketsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today as the United States (US) 10-year yield rebounded to 4.95 per cent, causing a sell-off in global equity markets despite... Read more ⮕

Bursa ends lower due to higher interest rate concernInvestors are keeping a close watch on US consumer sentiment data and how higher interest rates may affect consumer spending, says analyst. Read more ⮕