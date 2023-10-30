Funding for progressive wage pilot project included in budget, says Rafizi

In addition to the minimum wage policy, the progressive wage policy is a new strategy that attempts to gradually increase workers’ wages.

He said the details of the project for the private sector had been included in the budget for the economy ministry and the details would be explained during the committee stage debate in Parliament. He also announced that a white paper on the proposal for a progressive wage policy would be presented in Parliament on Nov 30.

“It is better if the entire proposal and details are presented in the white paper to allow MPs and the public to thoroughly assess the approach and timeline, as well as delve into the structural matters that need to be resolved,” Rafizi said. headtopics.com

In Sept, Rafizi announced that the Cabinet had approved the progressive wage policy and that the specifics would be presented in the 2024 budget.

