Fujifilm’s Mini Link 2, Square Link, Link Wide smartphone printers launched in India with Rs 10,999 (~$132) starting price

The Link series presents an innovative solution to instant photo printing, enabling individuals to not only view but also touch and hold their pictures. With the Instax Biz app, users can conveniently personalize prints with a single tap when using Instax cameras and Instax smartphone printers.The Link series comprises three models: the Mini Link 2, the Square Link, and the Link Wide.

*Please Note: When you buy something using the links in our articles, we may earn a small commission at no cost to you.Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: MINI Malaysia perkenal MINI Clubman Final Edition ke pasaran tempatanMINI Clubman Final Edition ditawarkan dengan harga runcit beserta cukai jualan dan perkhidmatan (SST) sebanyak RM318,888.00

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Lahad Datu ready for Sulawesi ferry linkLAHAD DATU: Sabah’s desire to see quantum growth in the east coast is producing results, said District Officer Firuz Idzualdeen Benetty B. Mohd Dzul “There is a palpable increase in interest towards connectivity between us (Sabah east coast) and the regions within EAGA (East Asean Growth area),” said Firuz.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Star Ocean 2 Gets The Definitive Remake Every Classic PS1 RPG DeservesSquare Enix’s Star Trek meets Final Fantasy adventure gets a fantastic glow-up

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Direct Tawau-Sandakan link via Lahad Datu bypassLAHAD DATU: The opening of the Lahad Datu Bypass Road under the Pan Borneo project is expected to save travel time and reduce congestion on Jalan Assam, Lahad Datu.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Colorful CVN B760I Frozen mini-ITX motherboard launched, supports Intel 14th gen CPU, DDR5-8000 RAMLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: MINI Clubman Final Edition: the last of its kind – only 20 units for Malaysia; attractive financing at MINI.myThe last of its kind. These words are not frequently mentioned and typically entail something unique, arresting, special. That’s precisely what’s being promised with the MINI Clubman Final Edition, which serves to celebrate 54 years …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕