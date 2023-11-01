Fuel prices Nov 2-8: Unchanged across the board

The Finance Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 1), said the price is based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula. "To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor the global crude oil price trend and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.- BernamaCabinet paper being prepared to allow states to increase water tariffs

