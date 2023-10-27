From shudders to smiles: navigating children’s fear of the dentist

For many children (and adults!), the idea of visiting the dentist stirs up apprehension and anxiety. (Envato Elements pic)

For many children – and adults! – the idea of visiting the dentist stirs up apprehension and anxiety. While such feelings are natural, the right approach can help ease these fears, transforming dental appointments into positive experiences.

To make dental concepts more relatable, engaging and fun, parents can play games such as counting their teeth or demonstrating brushing on a toy. Paediatric dentists are adept at addressing specific challenges and fears children might face, offering an environment both comforting and age-appropriate.

Such engaging themes captivate children's imaginations, diverting their attention and reducing anxiety before their appointments. The language we use to describe dental procedures greatly influences a child's perception. By avoiding potentially alarming terms like "pain", "shot" or "drill", and allowing the dental team to use child-friendly vocabulary, parents can make visits seem less intimidating.

Indeed, parents play a pivotal role in shaping their child's attitude towards dental visits. Children often mirror adult emotions, so speaking positively about appointments establishes calm. Assure your child that the dentist is there to help, not harm.

Finally, open communication with the dental team is crucial. Understanding the root of a child’s anxiety allows professionals to employ tailored techniques, ensuring a smoother experience.

