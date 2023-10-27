From gambier streets to glistening suites: Quayside JBCC's legacy is shaping the transformation of Tan Hiok Nee Street

Lively Backlanes in the historical heart of Johor Bahru lined with novelty shops with historic entities.regeneration is reshaping the commercial hub around its rich legacy and a futuristic vision.

The streets of Johor Bahru still murmur tales of yore, of Chinese immigrants and a gambier king, who shaped Tan Hiok Nee Street. Driven by a visionary developer, Bangsar Heights Pavilion, Quayside JBCC isn't just a project - it is a tribute.

The meticulous architectural design of Quayside JBCC is not just an ode to Johor Bahru's history, but also a beacon for its future. An urban park with water features will uplift the surroundings, as will the landscaping, colonial shophouse exterior repainting and restoration for an approach that prioritises rejuvenation over mere construction. headtopics.com

Situated adjacent to the celebrated Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Walk, Quayside JBCC is not just another stop for tourists - it is a journey in itself. The impending completion of the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Track (EDT) project adds to the ongoing infrastructure advancements.Quayside JBCC: An invitation to the future

