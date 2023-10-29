‘Friends’ creators say Perry’s death ‘seems impossible’

LOS ANGELES: Family, friends and fellow celebrities on Sunday mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the wise-cracking co-star of the 1990s hit television sitcom “Friends,” a day after the actor was reported to have been found dead of an apparent drowning in a hot tub.

Word of Perry’s death emerged late on Saturday in a flurry of news media reports, followed by statements from NBC, the broadcast network that aired “Friends” for 10 years, and Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the show.

But a number of news outlets, including NBC News, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, reported that Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. NBC, citing an unnamed representative of the actor and a law enforcement source, called the death an apparent drowning, as did TMZ, attributing its information to police sources. headtopics.com

Perry’s death came one year after publication of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” which chronicled decades-long bouts with addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol, a struggle he said came close to ending his life more than once.

Perry gained fame and remains best known for his role as the sardonically wry statistical analyst Chandler Bing on “Friends,” which ranked among the top-10 prime-time television shows for much of its original network run from 1994 to 2004.The series, still popular in syndication, made global stars out of Perry and all five of his lead castmates – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. headtopics.com

Singer Adele gave a tearful tribute to Perry and his Chandler character during her Las Vegas show on Saturday night. Many celebrities shared their thoughts on social media over the weekend, such as actor Alyssa Milano, who co-starred with Perry in the 1988 prom night film “Dance ‘Til Dawn,” described him as “always the funniest person in the room.”

