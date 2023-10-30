Friendlier Sabah Malaysia My Second Home for tabling soon, says Masidi

The SMM2H is expected to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly very soon, he said, adding this programme will allow outsiders to settle in Sabah with more flexible rules and regulations.“I hope our friends from overseas will take advantage of this opportunity,” he said at the 25th anniversary of the Tham Clan Association of Sabah at Wisma Hakka Hall, Kota Kinabalu, on Oct 21.
Masidi was also thrilled to witness the gathering of the Tham family members who have travelled from overseas, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.“I’ve always emphasised that, in my belief, if there’s one place in Malaysia where the best of Malaysians reside, it’s particularly in Sabah.“I’ve reiterated many times, especially in light of the global conflicts we’re witnessing.
“We are, in reality, one people, regardless of our ethnic backgrounds. Whether we’re Chinese, Malay, Kadazan, Dusun, or any other, we are citizens of the world,” he said.He said the event was not only a celebration of the association’s success but also a reminder that, whether they are Hakka, Cantonese, or Hokkien, they are all part of the same global family. headtopics.com
Masidi also congratulated the hardworking committee members who ensured the success of the celebration. “To our friends from Peninsular Malaysia, I hope you can convey to others that in this world, we have a choice to be friends or enemies. In our diverse Malaysian communities, including Malays, Indians, Kadazans, and Chinese, we should choose to be brothers and sisters,” said Masidi.“This is a time for us Malaysians to unite in the face of these challenges, embracing our ethnic and cultural diversity to overcome them,” he said, adding he considers the Tham members as his brothers and sisters.
“I urge our brothers and sisters from other parts of Malaysia, especially those from outside Sabah, to consider returning to our beautiful State,” said Masidi.