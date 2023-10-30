Friendlier Sabah Malaysia My Second Home for tabling soon, says Masidi

The SMM2H is expected to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly very soon, he said, adding this programme will allow outsiders to settle in Sabah with more flexible rules and regulations.“I hope our friends from overseas will take advantage of this opportunity,” he said at the 25th anniversary of the Tham Clan Association of Sabah at Wisma Hakka Hall, Kota Kinabalu, on Oct 21.

Masidi was also thrilled to witness the gathering of the Tham family members who have travelled from overseas, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.“I’ve always emphasised that, in my belief, if there’s one place in Malaysia where the best of Malaysians reside, it’s particularly in Sabah.“I’ve reiterated many times, especially in light of the global conflicts we’re witnessing.

“We are, in reality, one people, regardless of our ethnic backgrounds. Whether we’re Chinese, Malay, Kadazan, Dusun, or any other, we are citizens of the world,” he said.He said the event was not only a celebration of the association’s success but also a reminder that, whether they are Hakka, Cantonese, or Hokkien, they are all part of the same global family. headtopics.com

Masidi also congratulated the hardworking committee members who ensured the success of the celebration. “To our friends from Peninsular Malaysia, I hope you can convey to others that in this world, we have a choice to be friends or enemies. In our diverse Malaysian communities, including Malays, Indians, Kadazans, and Chinese, we should choose to be brothers and sisters,” said Masidi.“This is a time for us Malaysians to unite in the face of these challenges, embracing our ethnic and cultural diversity to overcome them,” he said, adding he considers the Tham members as his brothers and sisters.

“I urge our brothers and sisters from other parts of Malaysia, especially those from outside Sabah, to consider returning to our beautiful State,” said Masidi.

Nine locations for second phase of Sabah Starlink in January 2024, says Comms MinisterPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

12 petinju wakili Sabah ke Piala MalaysiaKota Kinabalu: Dua belas petinju akan mewakili negeri pada kejohanan Piala Malaysia anjuran Persekutuan Tinju Malaysia yang dijadualkan bermula hari ini (29 Oktober) hingga 4 November di Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. Read more ⮕

Big Tiny finds a home in MalaysiaGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Four-fold jump in Brunei trade: PhoongKota Kinabalu: Trade between Sabah and Brunei flourished four-fold in 2022 compared to 2017, said Sabah’s Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (Mide), Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe. Read more ⮕

Cyber crimes in Sabah worrisome, with losses amounting to over RM100mil, says CMJOHOR BARU: A man who was driving under the influence of drugs has been arrested after crashing into the front gate of Istana Besar and two other vehicles here. Read more ⮕

Sabah donates RM655,000 to the Palestinian causePETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕