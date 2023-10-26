HEAD TOPICS

French Open: Tze Yong storms into quarters, Zii Jia crashes out

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s men’s singles shuttlers Ng Tze Yong (pix) and Lee Zii Jia enjoyed mixed fortunes in the French Open 2023 badminton championsh...

and Lee Zii Jia enjoyed mixed fortunes in the French Open 2023 badminton championships in Rennes today.

While the 23-year-old Tze Yong marched into the quarter-finals by disposing of homester Arnaud Merkle 21-19, 21-8 in 47 minutes, Zii Jia’s quest for a second title this season ended when he lost 21-17, 11-21, 12-21 to eighth-seeded Li Shi Feng of China.

Tze Yong, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, is set to face the winner of the second-round clash between Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Zii Jia, for the record, won the Artic Open in Finland earlier this month and finished runner-up in the Denmark Open last week. headtopics.com

National women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien also crashed out after losing 8-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti. -

