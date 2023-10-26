French Open: Tze Yong storms into quarters, Zii Jia crashes out

and Lee Zii Jia enjoyed mixed fortunes in the French Open 2023 badminton championships in Rennes today.

While the 23-year-old Tze Yong marched into the quarter-finals by disposing of homester Arnaud Merkle 21-19, 21-8 in 47 minutes, Zii Jia’s quest for a second title this season ended when he lost 21-17, 11-21, 12-21 to eighth-seeded Li Shi Feng of China.

Tze Yong, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, is set to face the winner of the second-round clash between Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Zii Jia, for the record, won the Artic Open in Finland earlier this month and finished runner-up in the Denmark Open last week. headtopics.com

National women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien also crashed out after losing 8-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti. -

Read more:

theSundaily »

Tze Yong storms into French Open quarters, Zii Jia crashes outThe 23-year-old beat Arnaud Merkle 21-19, 21-8 in 47 minutes in Rennes. Read more ⮕

Tze Yong mara, Zii Jia tumbang di Terbuka PerancisHarapan untuk melihat perseorangan lelaki negara, Lee Zii Jia mara ke suku akhir Terbuka Perancis lebur setelah tewas. Read more ⮕

Badminton: Zii Jia beats China's Hongyang to reach French Open second roundA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Aaron-Wooi Yik withdraw from French OpenCYBERJAYA: Official letters sent to government departments must be in Malay, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕

Bandar Mahkota Cheras' Restoran Hakka Yong Taufu deserves a star for its plump 'yong tau foo' filled with fish paste, minced pork and salted fishKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — When I was recommended this Hakka yong tau foo place by my friend, it started a little 'chase' from Taman Maluri to Bandar Mahkota Cheras. (More on that... Read more ⮕

Benzema’s hiding something, says French minister in Islamist rowFootballer Karim Benzema had earlier posted his prayers and support for Gaza residents. Read more ⮕