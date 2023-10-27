French jets join Nato drills in Romania to bolster defence

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Two Dassault Rafale fighter jets take off for a mission from Fetesti Air Base, in the commune Borcea, near the town of Fetesti, Romania October 19, 2023. — AFP picFETESTI (Romania), Oct 27 — French fighter jets taxied alongside the Romanian Air Force after thundering through the sky above the Fetesti air base, as Nato bolsters its military presence in member country Romania, bordering Ukraine.

Nato has also intensified its joint drills along the defence bloc’s wider eastern flank — which encompasses eight member countries — spanning from Estonia and Latvia bordering Russia in the east to Romania and Bulgaria on the Black Sea.The most recent joint exercise in the region — held between October 16 to 20 — for the first time brought together French and Romanian airmen and their planes. headtopics.com

About 30 French pilots together with three Rafale jets travelled to Romania in a bid to improve “interoperability” — the ability to work together — and train less predictable “agile” deployments.As lead nation for the alliance’s “Mission Aigle” deployed to Romania, France acts as the point of contact between Bucharest and other allies, who seek to send troops to Ukraine’s neighbouring country.

About 1,350 troops are from France and mostly belong to the French ground forces, who are part of a multinational batallion that includes 300 soldiers from Belgium and Luxembourg. A detachment of 100 French pilots are also stationed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base to protect the nearby strategic Black Sea port of Constanta against potential Russian attacks.A Nato member since 2004, Romania has vowed to increase its defence spending to 2.5 per cent of its 2023 gross domestic product, up from two per cent earlier. headtopics.com

