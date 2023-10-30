French football again left reeling by rioting fans as Olympics loom

Firefighters stand next to Lyon’s team bus, showing one window (left) completely broken and another damaged, after the bus was stoned as it entered the Stade Velodrome ahead of the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on October 29, 2023. Lyon head coach Fabio Grosso was reportedly injured during the incident.

Since Sunday’s incidents happened outside Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, the French League (LFP) have no jurisdiction to impose points deductions, although it could decide that the game has to be played behind closed doors.

Some preliminary round Olympic matches will be played in Marseille, where violence erupted at the 1998 World Cup between England fans and French police. "This is something that cannot happen in football. Even if it happened outside of the stadium, it is unacceptable. I am angry and appalled by the situation.""Olympique de Marseille deplores the unacceptable incidents that took place in the vicinity of the Stade Orange Velodrome, involving the professional team bus and buses of Olympique Lyonnais supporters," the statement read.

“OL firmly condemns the unacceptable racist behaviour of individuals in the stands on Sunday,” the club said in a statement. Sunday was not the first time that the away team bus has been targeted in Marseille, with previous incidents reported in 2016 and 2019.That time Nice were docked two points, one of which was suspended, after serious incidents during their game against Marseille when visiting players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed on to the pitch.