Freeze order on assets owned by former Malaysian finance minister not amenable to judicial review

A freeze order issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the assets and properties owned by former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin and his family is not amenable to a judicial review, the High Court was told on Tuesday (Jan 16). Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bolhassan submitted that the issuance of a freezing order, like the rest of the discretionary powers afforded to law enforcement agencies, was part and parcel of a criminal investigation process.

He said the courts had upheld time and time again that such exercises of function or power were not amenable to judicial review and there were many law authorities on this matter. Daim's application for leave for judicial review, if allowed, would hamper the investigation process, SFC Shamsul said. "For every investigation, a judicial review would be filed, hence the investigation would not be completed.





