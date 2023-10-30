Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Europe pushed for better access to Australia’s key minerals to reduce reliance on Russia and China for clean-energy essentials. (Unsplash pic)

Since 2018 the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian products such as beef and sheep meat.

“Unfortunately we just didn’t get the movement on the EU side that was required,” he told national broadcaster ABC on Monday. “I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that’s a bit of a shame,” Watt added. headtopics.com

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia’s sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.

