France on high alert as storm threatens gale-force winds, heavy rainfall

The storm will unleash winds of up to 170kph, notably on the coastlines of Britanny and Normandy in the northwest, Meteo-France forecaster Francois Gourand warned yesterday.Ciaran is expected to hit Britanny before midnight today, with winds of up to 150kph on the coast, and 130kph inland with a second, more violent, storm phase following some hours later.

The authorities, warning of falling trees and blocked roads, have urged people to remain indoors if possible and stay away from the coast. The airport in Brest, western Britanny, will be closed from today to the early hours of tomorrow, and most ferry traffic to Breton islands is to be stopped.

Maritime authorities issued a strong warning against taking boats out to sea, or even approaching the coast “be it by car or on foot”.

