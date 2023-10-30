France condemns Israeli West Bank settler attacks on Palestinians

Mourners carry the body of Naem Farran, one of three Palestinians killed in an Israeli raid, during his funeral in the Askar refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on October 29, 2023. The Palestinian health ministry said three people aged 29 to 31 were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn, with the incidents taking place in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, in Nablus’s Askar refugee camp and in Tubas, a town further north.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month, mostly during raids by Israeli forces or attacks by settlers, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

“France strongly condemns the settler attacks that have led to the deaths of several Palestinian civilians over the past few days in Qusra and Sawiya, as well as the forced departure of several communities,” said a foreign ministry statement.“The violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population is multiplying. It is unacceptable and must stop”, it added. headtopics.com

The situation in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, was already tense before the war, with regular raids by Israeli forces and an upsurge in attacks by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population. — AFP

Will govt's decision to deregulate chicken, egg prices be boon or bane to consumers? Only time will tell, experts propose

Israeli settler kills Palestinian in West Bank: MinistryNABLUS: One Palestinian was killed on Saturday by an Israeli settler near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian healt... Read more ⮕

MB Onn Hafiz calls on Johorians to continue to stand up, express solidarity with PalestiniansJOHOR BAHRU, Oct 28 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called on Johorians to continue to stand up and express their solidarity with the Palestinian people. He also... Read more ⮕

Malaysians continue to rally in solidarity with PalestiniansThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Protesters rally in Beirut in solidarity with Gaza PalestiniansBEIRUT, Oct 29 — Several thousand people took part in a rally in central Beirut today in support of Palestinians in Gaza, with organisers urging Arab countries to end efforts to... Read more ⮕

Malaysians continue to rally in support of PalestiniansKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians nationwide continued to rally in solidarity with Palestine yesterday, in line with Malaysia’s stand to support the beleaguere... Read more ⮕

Education Ministry orders all schools to conduct risk assessment of infrastructure, facilitiesHow an innocuous fruit became a fighting symbol for the Palestinians. Read more ⮕