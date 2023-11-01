Four years’ jail for 75-year-old ‘serial thief’ who continued stealing while out on bail

She then placed the bread back down and left the store – St Leavens Bakery in Takashimaya Shopping Centre – immediately. On Wednesday, the Malaysian was sentenced to four years’ jail, with the prosecution calling her a serial thief.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said her modus operandi was to find crowded stores within shopping malls and search for a target whose handbag was open. She would then pretend to browse store items next to the victim, while taking the victim’s wallet from her handbag.

Investigations revealed that Ng paced back and forth for three minutes in order to find an opportune time to steal items from the handbag without onlookers. When they left, she stepped in front of the handbag, pretended to browse the items in the display cabinet, and used her right hand to reach behind her own back, retrieving the victim’s wallet from her handbag.

While using one hand to browse store items in order not to arouse suspicion, she reached into the victim’s bag with her other hand and pulled out her wallet.

