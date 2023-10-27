Four Japan nuclear plant workers splashed with tainted water

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

This aerial picture shows storage tanks (L) used for storing treated water at TEPCO's crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture on August 24, 2023. — AFP picTOKYO, Oct 27 — Four workers at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant were splashed with water containing radioactive materials, with two of them hospitalised as a precaution, the plant operator said Friday.

The incident on Wednesday highlights the dangers Japan still faces in decommissioning the plant that was knocked out by an immense tsunami in 2011 in the world’s worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. headtopics.com

Five workers were cleaning pipes at the ALPS system filtering wastewater for release into the sea when two were splashed when a hose came off accidentally, a spokesman for operator TEPCO told AFP.The radiation levels of the two hospitalised men’s bodies were at or above 4 becquerels per square centimetre, the threshold considered safe.

The possibility that the two men sustained burns due to radiation exposure is low, according to a doctor, TEPCO said.“Both workers will stay in hospital for about two weeks for follow-up examinations,” he said.The incident came a few days after TEPCO completed releasing the second batch of wastewater from the plant, and as United Nations inspectors visited the facility for a safety review. headtopics.com

