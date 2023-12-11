Founder of NagaCorp Ltd, Tan Sri Chen Lip Keong, Passes Away

Malaysian tycoon Tan Sri Chen Lip Keong, founder of NagaCorp Ltd, has passed away on December 8, according to an announcement by the company's board of directors. The announcement was made on Hong Kong's stock exchange's dedicated site for listed company announcements.





