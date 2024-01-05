Founder of KL International Jazz & Arts Festival releases album and book

The 65-year-old founder of the KL International Jazz & Arts Festival has released an album as well as a book that ‘questions the human spirit’. Rodin JS Kumar, founder of the KL International Jazz & Arts Festival, is a multifaceted musician, composer and author. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle) PETALING JAYA: Writing and publishing a book is certainly no small feat, while releasing an album is just as commendable.

To accomplish both, in the same year? That requires hard work and dedication! This is exactly what local author and bassist Rodin JS Kumar has done. His first book, “Who Do We Think We Are: Mysteries, Miracles and Mythology – Volume 1” hit local bookshelves at the end of September, followed by his debut album, “Compromise”, last month. “I’m very pleased with how this has turned out. It’s definitely been a challenge, but I’m delighted to have been surrounded by so many talented people who really helped in getting these two projects out this year,” Rodin told FMT Lifestyle. “It has also been a good balanc





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goodnite International Launches 'Sleep Well, Live Well' CampaignGoodnite International, the biggest mattress manufacturer in Malaysia, has launched its latest campaign, 'Sleep Well, Live Well', aiming to inspire individuals to lead healthy lives in addition to getting enough sleep. Dear headtopics.com owner, Your posts are always well researched.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Israeli army continues strikes in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefireThe Israeli army continues its military campaign in Gaza, striking over 100 targets in 24 hours. The campaign has caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction. International calls for a ceasefire have increased, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas is destroyed and Palestinian society is deradicalised.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysian College Students Shine in International Microfilm ContestAnimated short films produced by Malaysian college students shined during the recent winners’ announcement of the 2023 Three Acts of Goodness International Microfilm Contest.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Johor Craft Festival Showcases Artisans' HandiworkThe Johor Craft Festival offers a platform for artisans to promote their products. Held at Angsana Mall Johor Baru, the festival had over 100 booths featuring craftsmen in various disciplines. It also included wood carving demonstrations and batik painting booths.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Dusit Hotels and Resorts to manage ASAI Gamuda CoveDUSIT Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Thai-based Dusit International, has a management agreement with Gamuda Land, to manage the ASAI Gamuda Cove...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on CameraSeveral viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »