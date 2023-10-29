Foster departs as NZ’s rugby coach with ‘huge praise’ from players

New Zealand’s head coach Ian Foster (centre) and players wait to receive their silver medals after the Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa yesterday. (AP pic)

The 58-year-old was justifiably proud of his men after they lost 12-11 to South Africa yesterday despite playing for over 50 minutes with 14 men after captain Sam Cane’s yellow card was upgraded to a red.

Robinson yielded but nevertheless Scott Robertson was named as head coach earlier this year. Foster refused to re-apply as he thought it should be handled after the Rugby World Cup and was an unnecessary distraction. headtopics.com

“Everyone was quick to get on him when things were bad and so quick to come back when things started coming good,” said Ioane.“This playing group has huge, huge praise for Fozzie and whether he gets his flowers or not, he will from us.”

“I thought he has been an awesome coach, I think the way he has carried himself over the last 18 months has been awesome. Him and Sammy (Cane) have led this team,” Lomax said.

Foster ada cara jerat Afrika SelatanJurulatih New Zealand, Ian Foster akan melakukan perubahan taktikal dalam final Ragbi Piala Dunia bagi ­menyaingi skuad serba lengkap Read more ⮕

Joining forces to foster literacy for children in learning povertyTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bulletsDHAKA: Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at huge crowds of Bangladesh opposition supporters Saturday to break up a giant protest against the pr... Read more ⮕

We might not get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year - What happened to the new tech?If you are a huge fan of the Apple Watch series, this rumour might surprise you. According to reliable Apple chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple h Read more ⮕

M’sian hurt after mother sides with friend that his first car purchase was “not good enough”BUYING a car, especially for the first time is a huge milestone. So shaming someone for the type of car they buy (with their hard-earned money especia... Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones resigns as Australia’s rugby coachThe 63-year-old managed only two wins in nine matches during his tenure with the Wallabies. Read more ⮕