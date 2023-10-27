After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Today, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong released an almost 180-page report, which lists recommendations and key policy shifts that Singapore will make based on the feedback of more than 200,000 Singaporeans.

Encouraging individuals to become community befrienders to help lower-income families and improve their access to support Speaking to the media, Mr Wong said common topics raised by youths include jobs of the future, mental wellness and mental health, and environment and sustainability. headtopics.com

“Our young people are not just looking for solutions. They want to be part of the solutions, and they have ideas. And that I think gives me great confidence that we have a bright future ahead of us.”Tay learnt about the Forward SG exercise from a poster at his school. Seeing it as a good opportunity to speak to other like-minded youths, the teen signed up with a group of friends.

“We actually faced a few obstacles at the start which came to light when we were given the opportunity to share our proposal to officers from the social service office,” he said. DPM Wong’s engagement with youths at a forum by CNA in November last year during the feedback exercise was also encouraging for Singapore Management University student Pranav Krishna Prasad. headtopics.com

“With Singapore bridging the disconnect between the public and the government, this is really a great opportunity and it’s exciting to see what is next.”

