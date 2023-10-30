Former winners among nominees at Sabah Sports Awards

Compound archer Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh, para track and field athletes Eddy Bernard and Doriah Poulus who won the top prizes in their respective categories in 2019 are set to face stiff challenges this year.Fatin will have the company of Amirah Syahirah Azlan (karate), Nor Farah Mazlan (pencak silat), Merrywati Manuel (pencak silat), Natahsya Soon (mountain bike), Lai Wen Li (squash) and Meilaura Dora Jimmy (bodybuilding) in the best female category.

In the best pare male category, Eddy will face Nathael Siegfred Enson (bowling), Ho Choon Seong (bowling), Didin Taresoh (badminton), Abd Halim Mohammad (swimming), Ethan Khoo Yin Jun (swimming), Brady Chin Zi Rong (table tennis) and Jonathan Wong Kar Gee (track and field) while Doriah will be up against Huwainaa Danduan Abdullah (bowling), Nor Misha Nathera Mackery (bowling), Zuriana Roslan (bowling) and Brenda Anelliua Larry (swimming) in the best female category.

Meanwhile, the nominees in the best male category are Andre Anura (track and field), Jellson Jablin (diving), Gabriel Gilbert Daim (diving), Luqman Laji (pencak silat), Wong Co Wan (archery), Nevern Netaneel (bowling) and Joffey Jolly (armwrestling). headtopics.com

In the most promising category, the male contestants are Muhd Asnawi Iqbal Adam (sailing), Pg Aidil Auf Hajam @ Pg Roslie (track and field), Evan Rich Chong Qi Wei (archery), Dazaisy Hapiy Aznee (muaythai) and Dazrey Dynnie Aznee (muaythai) while the females are Lovelly Anne Robbert (Karate), Loo Yie Bing (swimming), Doyce Lee Ye San (squash) and Nascar Chong (sailing).

Dua wakil DAP Sabah mohon maaf terima gelaran DatukKota Kinabalu: Dua wakil DAP Sabah yang baru-baru ini menerima gelaran Datuk daripada Yang Dipertua Negeri memohon maaf kerana melanggar pendirian parti mereka yang tidak menerima gelaran dan anugerah sepanjang perkhidmatan politik aktif mereka. Read more ⮕

Agong ke-17: Sabah ucap tahniah kepada Sultan JohorKota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor mewakili rakyat Sabah merafak sembah ucapan tahniah kepada Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar kerana dipilih sebagai Yang di-Pertuan Agong ke-17, pada Jumaat. Read more ⮕

Juara dunia, dua lagi atlet Sabah wakil Malaysia ke RiyadhKota Kinabalu: Yan Jia Chi yang baru dinobatkan sebagai juara dunia dan pemenang pingat perak Derora Dane Daniel dan Myra Arina akan mewakili Malaysia untuk beraksi dalam acara Muaythai di Sukan Tempur Dunia di Riyadh, Arab Saudi bermula hari ini (Sabtu) di Arena dan Dewan Sukan Universiti King Saud. Read more ⮕

Sabah welcomes Sultan Ibrahim as next KingKota Kinabalu: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, on behalf of the people of Sabah, has congratulated Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on being elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Friday. Read more ⮕

Four-fold jump in Brunei trade: PhoongKota Kinabalu: Trade between Sabah and Brunei flourished four-fold in 2022 compared to 2017, said Sabah’s Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (Mide), Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe. Read more ⮕

Cyber crimes in Sabah worrisome, with losses amounting to over RM100mil, says CMJOHOR BARU: A man who was driving under the influence of drugs has been arrested after crashing into the front gate of Istana Besar and two other vehicles here. Read more ⮕