Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at Age 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, who president Jimmy Carter called “an extension of myself” owing to her prominent role in his administration even as she tirelessly promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at age 96, the Carter Center said.





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Of The Last: Netflix Drops First Images From Avatar: The Last Airbender!Ahead of the series' premiere, Netflix has dropped new photos from the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender! The first look images are of Fire Nation

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »

Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Interviews Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on PodcastFormer health minister Khairy Jamaluddin brings on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a guest on his podcast, marking a significant moment in their long-standing feud.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Dr M shows up at PAS muktamar, greeted with shouts of ‘takbir’This is the former prime minister’s first time attending PAS’s annual muktamar.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Aaron Carter’s 23-month-old son sues doctors, pharmacies over drowning deathKUALA PILAH: A 64-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed after his wife's prayer clothes or telekung got stuck in the rear wheel.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Evan Ellingson, former child star known for ‘CSI: Miami’, dies at 35KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed that the unrecorded leave for Deepavali, which falls on Nov 13 (Monday), will be brought to Nov 14 (Tuesday) for Hindu civil servants in states that observe Sunday as their weekend rest day.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Cambodia exports milled rice to Indonesia for first timePHNOM PENH: Cambodia has exported milled rice to Indonesia for the first time, as the first shipment of the commodity arrived in Semarang City of Indo...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »