: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has been elected as the new leader of Pheu Thai Party which is leading the ruling coalition.

The 37-year-old Paetongtarn was elected unopposed with a new board of directors at Pheu Thai's general meeting in Bangkok on Friday. In her inaugural address as new party leader, Paetongtarn hoped the new executives will learn from the last election and gain the people’s support in the next election.Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai Party is committed to improving the lives of Thai people by upholding their rights and freedoms.

The party election was held after Pheu Thai Party’s leader Cholnan Srikaew stepped down at the end of August, keeping his promise that he would quit the post if the party forms a coalition with pro-military parties. headtopics.com

Paetongtarn, who goes by the nickname Ung Ing,entered politics two years ago as Pheu Thai’s chief adviser on public participation and innovation.Bernama

