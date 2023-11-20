Former Singapore teacher sentenced to jail for molesting students

A former secondary school English and literature teacher in Singapore, who molested 13 male students in a CCA group he coached, was sentenced to three years and six months’ jail on Nov 20. The 40-year-old married man, who was also sentenced to eight strokes of the cane and fined $2,500, had touched the boys’ private parts, among other lewd acts, over a span of four years.

The offences took place from 2015 to 2018 mainly in school, in a clubroom for the co-curricular activity (CCA), sometimes in full view of other CCA members. One boy became a victim at 13 and suffered in silence for three years, as he did not know who he could approach for help. The man, an allied educator at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty a second time on Nov 20 to six charges involving five boys who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time. The charges included multiple counts of molestation. Twenty-three other charges, including those linked to the remaining eight boys, were considered during sentencing. His wife watched the proceedings from the gallery in a district cour





