Former Policeman's Life Imprisonment Commuted to 33 Years

A former policeman convicted of killing Spoon band singer Sabi’ul Malik Shafiee has had his natural life imprisonment commuted to 33 years in prison. The Federal Court made the decision under the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act. The 57-year-old Mohd Ya’cob Demyati will serve his sentence from the date of his arrest in 2000. This decision was part of a review of 13 prisoners' applications by the Federal Court.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Former Policeman's Life Imprisonment Commuted to 33 YearsA former policeman convicted of killing Spoon band singer Sabi'ul Malik Shafiee has had his natural life imprisonment commuted to 33 years.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Interviews Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on PodcastFormer health minister Khairy Jamaluddin brings on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a guest on his podcast, marking a significant moment in their long-standing feud.

Source: staronline | Read more »

HYPEMY: Syed Saddiq Found Guilty Of Corruption; Requests To Not Be Caned, Only Fined Or ImprisonmentEarlier today (Thursday, 9th November) it was reported that Syed Saddiq has been found guilty of corruption. According to the politician himself, the case has

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Strong and Stable Economy: Key to Ummah's Comfort and Quality of LifeHarta seharusnya digunakan pada jalan infak bagi memenuhi bahagian fakir miskin agar mereka mampu meneruskan kehidupan.

Source: UMonline | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Former defence chief is BN’s candidate in KemamanPETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has named retired general Raja Affandi Raja Noor as its candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election in Terengganu on Dec 2.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Former Perlis Menteri Besar Azlan Man's False Claims and Money Laundering Case Set for TrialKuala Lumpur: The sessions court here has fixed nine days between July and August next year to hear a false claims and money laundering case brought against former Perlis menteri besar Azlan Man.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »