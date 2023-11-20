Former PKR Youth deputy chief praises speech on education by UTeM recipient of Royal Award

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. “Very loud and clear.” This was what former PKR Youth deputy chief Thiban Subramaniam had to say about a speech given by Nahvin Muthusamy, the recipient of the Royal Award for Education at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).
Very loud and clear! I am proud of Nhavin, the receiver of Anugerah Diraja in UTeM who boldly voiced out against the impartiality and politics in the Malaysian education system. Government has changed, and leadership also has changed but our fate to get fair and equal… pic.twitter.com/Ne5flBbq3U — Thiban Subbramaniam 🇲🇾 (தீபன் சுப்ரமணியம்) (@Thiban_ben) November 19, 2023 At UTeM’s 19th convocation ceremony recently, Nahvin spoke about equal access to education and how it is presently lacking in Malaysia. Nahvin graduated with a degree in computer science (artificial intelligence), according to Malaysia Gazett
