Former PKR Youth deputy chief praises speech on education by UTeM recipient of Royal Award

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. “Very loud and clear.” This was what former PKR Youth deputy chief Thiban Subramaniam had to say about a speech given by Nahvin Muthusamy, the recipient of the Royal Award for Education at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

Very loud and clear! I am proud of Nhavin, the receiver of Anugerah Diraja in UTeM who boldly voiced out against the impartiality and politics in the Malaysian education system. Government has changed, and leadership also has changed but our fate to get fair and equal… pic.twitter.com/Ne5flBbq3U — Thiban Subbramaniam 🇲🇾 (தீபன் சுப்ரமணியம்) (@Thiban_ben) November 19, 2023 At UTeM’s 19th convocation ceremony recently, Nahvin spoke about equal access to education and how it is presently lacking in Malaysia. Nahvin graduated with a degree in computer science (artificial intelligence), according to Malaysia Gazett





therakyatpost » / 🏆 15. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PKR Youth to set up its own 3R task force, says Adam AdliGENTING HIGHLANDS: Several suspects have been identified over the theft of more than RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips at a casino room here, police said.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Former PKR MP Natrah Ismail diesHer death was confirmed by communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil in a social media post.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

PAS appoints Fadhli as new party info chiefThe former PAS Youth chief replaces Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

3,378 graduan dirai pada Majlis Konvokesyen UTeM ke-19ALOR GAJAH: Seramai 2,115 graduan TVET akan diraikan pada Majlis Konvokesyen UTeM Ke-19 pada 4 hingga 6 November ini.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »

3,378 graduan dirai pada Majlis Konvokesyen UTeM Ke-19Seramai 2,115 graduan Pendidikan dan Latihan Teknikal dan Vokasional (TVET) akan diraikan pada Majlis Konvokesyen Universiti Teknikal

Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »

Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Interviews Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on PodcastFormer health minister Khairy Jamaluddin brings on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a guest on his podcast, marking a significant moment in their long-standing feud.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »