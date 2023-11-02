Former Penang DCM II Ramasamy loses defamation suits, ordered to pay over RM1m in damages to Zakir Naik

— Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The High Court here today ordered former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy to pay more than RM1 million in damages for defaming independent preacher Zakir Naik.The judge also ordered the defendant (Ramasamy) to pay the said amount to the plaintiff (Zakir) within 30 days from today.

