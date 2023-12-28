Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks discharge in money laundering case

The role of the AG must be separated from that of the public prosecutor to ensure trust in the system and to also not allow anyone to escape the court process because of a delay in case proceedings.

While many of us may still be pondering over our new year resolutions, former prime minister Najib Razak and his legal team are preparing for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) application for his criminal charges involving three counts of money laundering amounting to RM27 million in SRC International funds. The request for a DNAA was made by Najib's lead lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, and the court has fixed Jan 19 for deputy public prosecutor Ashrof Adrin Kamarul to respond. On Jan 19, three possible scenarios may occur. First, the DPP rejects the request for a DNAA and proceeds with the trial. Second, the DPP rejects the request for a DNAA but is unable to proceed with the trial and asks for further adjournment. Third, the DPP accepts the request for a DNAA. It would then be upon the court to determine what follow





