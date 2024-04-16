Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's appeal to recuse judge set for August 20

: The Court of Appeal has set Aug 20 to hear former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak ’s appeal to recuse judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah from presiding over his ongoing 1 Malaysia Development Berhad trial.He said Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Nurul Azrina Mohamed Yusof set the date during the case management today.

Najib is appealing against the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Aug 18 last year in dismissing his application to recuse Justice Sequerah from hearing his trial. July 9 : Hearing of Muhyiddin’s bid for leave to review court’s ruling to reinstate power abuse charges The former Pekan member of Parliament applied to remove Sequerah from the trial after the judge disclosed that he and former IMDB general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan had been partners in a law firm.

In dismissing Najib’s application to recuse him, Justice Sequerah, now a Court of Appeal judge, ruled that since Loo left the legal firm in December 2008, there has been no communication either on a professional or personal basis between them.Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to IMDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak Court Of Appeal 1MDB Trial Collin Lawrence Sequerah

