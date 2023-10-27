– Former Health DG’s Dashing Sons Leave Women In Awe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The name Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah is synonymous with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. During those challenging times, he and his team, while he held the top position in the ministry, appeared on TV screens regularly, delivering updates on the pandemic’s status and combating its spread — a practice that continued for nearly two years.

Although he officially retired from public service on 21 April 2023, he made a return to duty at the Putrajaya Endocrine Institute on 4 October. Former DG Hisham’s Sons Set Hearts Racing Through his Twitter (X) account’s latest post, DG Hisham presented fresh images alongside his two young sons. headtopics.com

“Standing tall with my two grown up sons. Khair and Khalis both completed their education recently and all ready to join the workforce soon. May the force be with them,” he wrote in the tweet. What stands out is the striking handsomeness of the former DG’s sons, which has not gone unnoticed by the women who saw the tweet.

Dashing Duo Garner Praise for Their Handsome Looks A majority of netizens, particularly women, have commended the charm exuded by Khair and Khalis, seemingly inheriting it from their father. Furthermore, many have taken this opportunity to express their interest in becoming potential in-laws, showcasing their own merits in the comments. headtopics.com

These tweets, seemingly aimed at capturing former DG Hisham’s attention, have brought much delight to the public and made the dashing duo the talk of the Twitterverse.

