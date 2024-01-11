Former Finance Minister and Family Challenge MACC's Actions

Former Finance Minister, Tun Daim Zainuddin and his family have filed a judicial review application to challenge the actions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in investigating and freezing all their assets. The application, filed through their legal firm, Tetuan Tommy Thomas, names the MACC and the Public Prosecutor as the first and second defendants. The High Court has set 16th January for a hearing to obtain permission to proceed with the judicial review.





UMonline » / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Applicable Since 2018, Says Deputy Finance MinisterThe collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services has been applicable since 2018, according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. This policy was already determined in the 2018 guidelines on service tax and is not a sudden decision by the current government.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks discharge in money laundering caseFormer Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his legal team are preparing for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) application for his criminal charges involving three counts of money laundering. The court has fixed a date for the deputy public prosecutor to respond to the request.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

1MDB trial: Prosecution to call in former in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo as witnessThe prosecution is planning to call in 1MDB’s former in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo as a prosecution witness in former prime minister Najib Razak’s trial.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Fikra Ace lays foundation for future innovation & collaboration in Islamic financeFIKRA ACE, an extension of the Securities Commission Malaysia's (SC) Islamic Capital Market (ICM) ecosystem efforts since 2021, is dedicated to advancing Islamic fintech through systematic approaches by identifying innovative fintech companies, supporting their growth, and fostering connections within the ICM ecosystem.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Man Jailed for Using Fake Passport; Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Not Sudden Decision: Deputy Finance MinisterA man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for using a fake Malaysian passport after mistakenly believing he was wanted by the Singapore police. Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying has clarified that the collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services is not a sudden decision by the current government, but has been applicable since 2018.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysian Pharmacists Society urges Health Minister to regulate vape liquid and ban smoking for certain generationsSecond-time health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad should restore vape liquid to the Poisons List and proceed with the Generational End Game (GEG) to ban smoking for certain generations, according to the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS). MPS praised Dzulkefly's appointment as health minister and expressed hope that he would continue his unfinished duties.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »