Former Dow Jones CEO predicts US$100 million loss for the Post

William Lewis, the former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of the Post, said that it is projected to end the year taking a US$100 million loss. Executives are offering buyouts to reduce the head count by about 10%. The newsroom is expected to shrink to about 940 journalists. Lewis's appointment comes at a time when the media industry is grappling with a sluggish advertising market, low trust in news, and developments in generative AI technology.

Lewis will replace Patty Stonesifer as the chief executive from January 2, 2024

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Credit Suisse wins London lawsuit over sale of US$100m RMBS-linked notesLONDON, Nov 3 — Credit Suisse today won a lawsuit at London’s High Court over the sale of US$100 million (RM473 million) of notes linked to residential mortgage-backed...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: PM Anwar expresses condolences to family of former Sekijang MPLisa's Weibo account with more than 8 million followers was shut down for breach of the platform's rules while Chinese actress Angelababy was muted on the platform.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Former CEO of Melaka govt-owned company charged with submitting false detailsBINTULU: 'This child is a blessing from God, take very good care of her,' said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to Roland Jimbai, whose child, Missclyen Roland, was recently adopted by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Source: staronline | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Russia says proposed moratorium on former INF pact missiles will end soonMOSCOW, Nov 3 — Russia’s top arms control negotiator warned the United States today that Moscow would scrap a proposed moratorium on the deployment of short and medium range...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: China probes former top bank official for corruptionHe previously served as the vice-chief of ICBC, one of the world’s largest lenders.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

STARONLİNE: China investigates former top bank official for suspected corruptionGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline | Read more »