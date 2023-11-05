HEAD TOPICS

Former Dow Jones CEO predicts US$100 million loss for the Post

malaymail1 min.

The Post is projected to end the year with a US$100 million loss and is offering buyouts to reduce its head count by about 10%. William Lewis will replace Patty Stonesifer as the chief executive.

William Lewis, the former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of the Post, said that it is projected to end the year taking a US$100 million loss. Executives are offering buyouts to reduce the head count by about 10%. The newsroom is expected to shrink to about 940 journalists. Lewis's appointment comes at a time when the media industry is grappling with a sluggish advertising market, low trust in news, and developments in generative AI technology.

Lewis will replace Patty Stonesifer as the chief executive from January 2, 2024

Malaysia Headlines

