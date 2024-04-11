Former Director-General of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Laid to Rest

The late former director-general of the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka ( DBP ) Datuk Dr Firdaus Abdullah , who died at the age of 79 early this morning, was laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery at 3pm today. Earlier, the remains of Firdaus, who is also known as a writer and poet, were taken to Kampung Baru Jamek Mosque for funeral prayers. Meanwhile, his second son, Falahi Sarisatriya, 40, said that his father died at 5 this morning at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) due to lymphoma cancer .
“My father was admitted to HKL more than a month ago to undergo cancer treatment. His cancer was getting worse, and was confirmed to be at stage three last week, before he died this morning,” he told reporters when met after the funeral. Highly recognised for his active engagement in advocating Bahasa Melayu, Firdaus is also known for several works, including the poetry collection Prisma Mimpi (1985), and the children’s poetry collection Puisi Amira dan Falahi (1986), apart from most of his short poems published in poetry anthologies and periodicals. He received his early education at Sekolah Menengah Methodist Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, before continuing his studies in a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science at Northern Illinois University in the United States (US), in 196
Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka DBP Director-General Firdaus Abdullah Funeral Lymphoma Cancer Kuala Lumpur Hospital Poetry
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »