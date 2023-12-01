Former Copywriter Finds Passion in Art at 74

Former copywriter Siva Nair is now an artist who works on commission, but also because art is in his soul. It’s never too late to start a new hobby or to return to one you started in childhood. Particularly if you put it on the back burner in your prime years while you worked for someone else for your living. Siva Nair, a retired copywriter who now paints full time, would tell you so.

He’s 74, but he’s just a kid compared to Grandma Moses, the American folk painter who was crowned “Young Woman of the Year” when she was 88. Siva has his studio one floor above a tile factory in Kampung Baru Balakong on a street where passers-by are rare sights. It’s certainly a quiet place and that’s exactly how he likes it. It’s his little oasis of calm, where he can, to his heart’s content, paint gorgeous pictures in the tradition that is sometimes called Realism. If he was unhappy with the intrusion, he didn’t show it when FMT Lifestyle met him at his studio recently. Siva takes extra care when it comes to the finer details in his wor





