Former civil servants file court challenge to adjust pension amounts

Former civil servant Aminah Ahmad is seeking two court orders against the government of Malaysia to immediately adjust the amount of pensions she gets paid every month.





Sebahagian pernyataan Zarul Ahmad boleh diguna dalam prosiding cabar kredibiliti saksiDalam prosiding itu, Azura turut melapangkan tarikh perbicaraan yang sepatutnya disambung pada 16 dan 17 Januari ini.

