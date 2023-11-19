Former Apple employees launch AI-powered device to replace smartphones

For the past 15 years or so, no other piece of technology has been able to impact our daily lives so much as the smartphone – but one product launch has just given an example of how AI could soon change that. — Photo: Humane/dpaAfter a slow build-up of hype in recent months, a start-up run by two former Apple employees has launched their vision of a product that promises to let us use our voices and hands to do most of the stuff we currently while looking at a smartphone screen.

The small device, roughly the size of a matchbox, has a camera and loudspeaker, but instead of a display, it has a laser projector that gives you information and playback controls on the palm of your hand. The idea behind the Ai Pin, a thin square device measuring less than 5 cm in width, is that you attach it to your clothing with a magnet and wear it at chest height. Instead of swiping at a screen, you operate it with voice commands and hand gestures. The camera and microphone play a special role here, as they form the AI's eyes and ears, so to spea





🏆 4. staronline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple raises price again for Apple One & Apple Arcade subscribers with up to RM10/monthExactly a year ago, Apple raised the prices of its TV+, Music and One subscriptions by up to RM10 per month. Once again, the company is doing it again

Source: technavemy - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Apple could release new Apple Watches for Android - Will this variant arrive in Malaysia?If you are an Android phone owner and have been meaning to get an Apple Watch, this could be your best chance. Rumour says that Apple could

Source: technavemy - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Apple to release bug fixes for the Apple Watch soonRecently, credible tech site 9toMac reported the battery drain issue for the Apple Watch. Following this report, Apple confirmed the existen

Source: technavemy - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Interviews Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on PodcastFormer health minister Khairy Jamaluddin brings on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a guest on his podcast, marking a significant moment in their long-standing feud.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Apple confirms Apple Maps rebuild is coming to MalaysiaApple has confirmed it is taking imagery in Malaysia for a rebuild of Apple Maps, including a Street View-style Look Around feature.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Apple confirms it’s taking images in Malaysia for Apple Maps rebuild, promises privacyKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Last month, we reported that Apple was planning to deploy imaging vehicles in Malaysia as part of its rebuild of Apple Maps, which includes the introduction...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »