Foreigners fined RM1,000 for trading illegally in Little India, Klang

Azhar (right) discussing the arrangement of Deepavali trading lots at Lorong Tingkat in Klang’s Little India with Asma Habibul.

“The two foreign workers also did not have typhoid vaccinations, which pose a health risk to those who buy their food items,” he said after a meeting with MPK assistant environmental health officer Asma Habibul Che Mat.Under the Food Handlers Bylaw 1979, typhoid vaccination is compulsory for those handling food.

“MPK has found foreigners selling trinkets and accessories in Little India, and even seers with green parrots used for telling one’s fortune.Meanwhile, Azhar said for this year’s Deepavali season, MPK issued 143 licences for trading lots at Lorong Tingkat and 10 trading lots at Jalan Tali Air. headtopics.com

“The fee for trading along Lorong Tingkat is RM600 per stall this year, compared to RM400 previously, as electricity charges had to be factored in. Azhar added that until Nov 11, enforcement officers would be stationed at Lorong Tingkat from 11am until midnight to maintain order and put a stop to illegal trading.

Ramai bersikap ‘jangka pendek’ dalam pengurusan kewangan, kata gabenor BNMAbdul Rasheed Ghaffour berkata separuh daripada rakyat sukar menyediakan RM1,000 bagi kecemasan. Read more ⮕

Negeri Sembilan MB Claims Nilai Has Influx of Foreigners Because the Rental Rate There is CheapNegeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun recently asserted that there's an influx of foreigners in Nilai due to several factors, one of which Read more ⮕

Two foreigners held over syabu in TawauTAWAU: Police arrested two men believed to be foreigners with 0.65 grammes of Syabu during a crime prevention patrol around town here around 12.40 midnight on Friday. Read more ⮕

Negeri Sembilan MB: Low rental rate among factors causing influx of foreigners in NilaiNILAI, Oct 29 — The low rental rate of the premises that have been converted into workers’ hostels is one of the contributing factors to the influx of foreigners in Nilai, said... Read more ⮕

Sabah donates RM655,000 to the Palestinian causePETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s Lee Foundation contributes RM50,000 to Sarawak Chinese independent school for hostel rebuildPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕