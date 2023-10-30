Foreign Tourists Get Scammed by Taxi at KLIA, M'sians Explain That Locals Don't Use Taxis Anymore

It’s no secret that Malaysians don’t take taxis anymore due to certain unethical and unlawful actions done on taxi drivers’ part, which then led to the rise of e-hailing services.

But, most foreign tourists coming into Malaysia do not know this and still take taxis, only to be scammed into paying overpriced fares. One tourist, Khletus Travels, took to his TikTok account to share how he made the mistake of being scammed into taking an overpriced taxi from KLIA to Bukit Bintang after arriving at midday.He shared, “DO NOT make this mistake if you go to Malaysia. Okay, this was a dumb mistake but I think some other people could make it too, so I’m just going to warn you.

“But, since my family was so tired, they really didn’t care. They were like, ‘we’re just going to take it, it doesn’t matter‘. And in the end, the person who brought us to our taxi told us, ‘yeah guys, you were just scammed‘.”They ended up paying RM350 (70 Euros) for a taxi that was allegedly supposed to be priced at RM210 to RM220 (42 Euros). headtopics.com

“Please don’t think Malaysians are dishonest. It was literally the only example we had of people not being honest with us. For the rest, (they are) really very, very good people,” he added.Malaysians have since taken to the post to inform him that locals don’t take taxis anymore and rely on e-hailing rides.You can check out Khletus Travels’s video here: @khletus.

