Foreign Ministry official dies on ascent to Everest base camp

PUTRAJAYA: A 38-year-old Foreign Ministry official died on Monday (Oct 30) while ascending towards the Mount Everest Base Camp.

The victim, identified as Parthiban Kandasamy, was confirmed dead at 2.30am (local time) in Gorak Shep during the climb to Everest Base Camp. The Foreign Affairs Ministry, which confirmed the death in a statement, said the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu is arranging to bring down the body of the deceased from Gorak Shep to Kathmandu for an autopsy at the Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu.

"The deceased's remains will be brought back to Malaysia after all post-mortem and documentation matters are completed," the statement added.

