Foreign investors net sellers for 2nd straight week with RM397 million outflow

Last Wednesday saw the highest daily foreign outflow of RM150.4 million, with foreign investors selling stocks like Hong Leong Bank (-RM54 million), KL Kepong (-RM33.6 million) and Gamuda (-RM22.4 million).In its weekly fund flow report today, MIDF Research stated that foreign investors have net sold RM4.13 billion on Bursa Malaysia year-to-date (YTD).

The top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM107.7 million), technology (RM18.5 million) and property (RM16.2 million). Meanwhile, the top three sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (-RM181.9 million), consumer products and services (-RM101.4 million), and construction (-RM65 million).

“Local institutions have maintained their trend of purchasing domestic equities for the fourth consecutive week, with a net buying amount of RM493.1 million.“There were favouring sectors such as financial services (RM236 million), consumer products and services (RM76.4 million), and construction (RM50.3 million),” it said.ADVERTISEMENT headtopics.com

Besides this, local retailers have persisted as net sellers of domestic equities for the third consecutive week, totalling RM96.2 million in net sales.“In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume (ADTV) among retail (-3.6%) and foreign (-26.1%) investors, but an increase among institutional investors (+2.7%),” it stated.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Foreign investors net sellers for 2nd straight week with RM397mil outflowHighest daily foreign outflow of RM150.4 million recorded on Wednesday, says MIDF Research. Read more ⮕

Ceiling Collapsed At Petaling Jaya’s Megah Rise Mall During Strong WindsThree people sustained minor injuries, according to the mall's management team. Read more ⮕

Megah Rise Mall ceiling collapses in Petaling Jaya, three people slightly hurtKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The ceiling in front of the Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya near here collapsed during strong winds and heavy rain today. According to the shopping... Read more ⮕

Clashes between ethnic rebel alliance, Myanmar’s military enter 2nd dayThe attacks on military positions pose a fresh challenge as the junta struggles to quell resistance to its rule. Read more ⮕

KKD orders organisers to create ‘kill switch’ for foreign artistes concertKUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has told organisers of foreign artistes concert to create a ‘Kill Switch’ to avoid repeati... Read more ⮕

Labuan MP Suhaili declares support for AnwarPETALING JAYA: Another Perikatan Nasional (PN) MP has declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕