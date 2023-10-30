Foreign investors net sellers for 2nd straight week with RM397mil outflow

PETALING JAYA: PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors have been net sellers of domestic equities for two consecutive weeks, having offloaded a total of RM396.9 million last week, said MIDF Research.

Last Wednesday saw the highest daily foreign outflow of RM150.4 million, with foreign investors selling stocks like Hong Leong Bank (-RM54 million), KL Kepong (-RM33.6 million) and Gamuda (-RM22.4 million).

In its weekly fund flow report today, MIDF Research stated that foreign investors have net sold RM4.13 billion on Bursa Malaysia year-to-date (YTD). The top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM107.7 million), technology (RM18.5 million) and property (RM16.2 million). headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the top three sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (-RM181.9 million), consumer products and services (-RM101.4 million), and construction (-RM65 million). “Local institutions have maintained their trend of purchasing domestic equities for the fourth consecutive week, with a net buying amount of RM493.1 million.

“There were favouring sectors such as financial services (RM236 million), consumer products and services (RM76.4 million), and construction (RM50.3 million),” it said.Besides this, local retailers have persisted as net sellers of domestic equities for the third consecutive week, totalling RM96.2 million in net sales.“In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume (ADTV) among retail (-3.6%) and foreign (-26. headtopics.com

