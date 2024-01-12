HEAD TOPICS

Foreign Couple Tricked into Signing Away Rights to Child by Employers

  • 📰 WORLDOFBUZZ
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 16 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 31%
  • Publisher: 53%

A foreign couple is seeking assistance after being tricked into signing away their rights to their 3-year-old child by their employers, who were also acting as their babysitters.

Foreign Couple, Tricked, Signing Away Rights, Child, Employers, Babysitters

A foreign couple is seeking assistance after being tricked into signing away their rights to their 3-year-old child by their employers, who were also acting as their babysitters. The couple was convinced to sign adoption papers under the false pretense of signing documents for a babysitting license.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.