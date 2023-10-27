Ford withdraws 2023 forecast, warns on EV results

The Ford badge and E-Transit logo are seen on a vehicle. Ford will delay some of its planned multibillion-dollar investment in new EV production capacity. – ReuterspicFord Motor Co on Thursday (Oct 26) withdrew its full-year results forecast due to the pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, and warned of higher losses on electric vehicles, sending shares of the company down nearly 5% after-hours.

Ford chief financial officer John Lawler in a media briefing on Thursday said the company will delay some of its planned multibillion-dollar investment in new EV production capacity, citing “tremendous downward pressure” on prices.

Rival General Motors earlier this week also withdrew its 2023 results forecast and said it would delay by a year the opening of an electric truck plant in Michigan. Ford said its EV unit posted a higher-than-expected loss in earnings before interest and taxes of US$1.3 billion (RM6.2 billion). The company has forecast a full-year loss of US$4.5 billion for the Ford Model e unit. headtopics.com

Ford’s third-quarter revenue rose 11% to US$44 billion, with profit of US$1.2 billion compared with a year-earlier loss of US$827 million.

