Ford F-150 Lightning electric pick-up revealed – 563 hp, 1,051 Nm, up to 480 km of range, coming in 2022

The ability to power homes during an outage is called Intelligent Backup Power that automatically sends electricity back out through either of the two charging ports at a rate of 9.6 kW, enabled through an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and a home management system. Users who ration power can get up to ten days of use depending on their home energy usage.

Setting the Lightning apart from other F-150 models are unique front and rear end designs that are even more angular, with futuristic upright head- and taillights and a closed-off grille available in three new designs. Available light bars join the head- and taillights, while the charging ports can be found on both front fenders with the F-150 emblem on the port doors. The grille, sculpted bonnet and reshaped running boards help make the Lightning the most aerodynamic F-150 ever, Ford says.

Load lugging is perhaps the most important aspect of a pick-up truck, and the Lightning doesn’t disappoint – it shares the same bed dimensions as the F-150 and has a maximum payload of 900 kg. An Onboard Scales functionality is optional and uses sensors to estimate payload; it’s also linked to the truck’s Intelligent Range system to estimate the cargo’s impact on range.

The truck also features an F-150-first rear suspension setup that Ford says provides a more stable ride and less roll, without sacrificing durability and reliability. An advanced liquid cooling system and upgraded components ensure that heat distribution is managed across the vehicle, enabling the Lightning to handle even the toughest driving situations – such as towing trailers up and down steep includes.

